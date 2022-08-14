SS Lazio - Bologna

Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Olimpico / 14.08.2022
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
Bologna
Lineups

SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SS Lazio

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
11003
2
AtalantaATA
11003
3
AS RomaROM
00000
3
BolognaBOL
00000
3
CremoneseCRE
00000
3
SS LazioLAZ
00000
