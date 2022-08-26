SS Lazio - Internazionale

Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Olimpico / 26.08.2022
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
Internazionale
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SS Lazio
Internazionale
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SS Lazio

Internazionale

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
22006
2
InternazionaleINT
22006
3
AS RomaROM
22006
4
JuventusJUV
21104
5
AC MilanMIL
21104
8
SS LazioLAZ
21104
Latest news

Serie A

Juventus held to stalemate at Sampdoria

22/08/2022 at 21:25

Serie A

Champions AC Milan drop first points of the season with hard-fought draw at Atalanta

21/08/2022 at 21:33

Related matches

Monza
-
-
Udinese
26/08
Cremonese
-
-
Torino
27/08
Juventus
-
-
AS Roma
27/08
AC Milan
-
-
Bologna
27/08

