SS Lazio - Monza

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Olimpico / 10.11.2022
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
Monza
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
14122038
2
AC MilanMIL
1493230
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
InternazionaleINT
1490527
5
AtalantaATA
1483327
15
MonzaMON
1341813
AC Milan lose more ground in title race with Cremonese stalemate

19 hours ago

Napoli claim 10th straight Serie A win to go nine points clear

Yesterday at 19:46

Follow the Serie A live Football match between SS Lazio and Monza with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 November 2022.

Catch the latest SS Lazio and Monza news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

