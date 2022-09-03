SS Lazio - Napoli

Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Olimpico / 03.09.2022
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
Napoli
Lineups

SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

SS Lazio

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
431010
2
AS RomaROM
431010
3
InternazionaleINT
43019
4
NapoliNAP
42208
5
JuventusJUV
42208
7
SS LazioLAZ
42208
Latest news

Serie A

Vlahovic scores brilliant free-kick as Juve edge Spezia

Yesterday at 21:21

Serie A

Beauty from Barella helps Inter ease past winless Cremonese

30/08/2022 at 21:15

