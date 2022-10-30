SS Lazio - Salernitana

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Olimpico / 30.10.2022
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
Salernitana
Lineups

SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SS Lazio

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
AS RomaROM
1171322
11
SalernitanaSAL
1134413
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

22/10/2022 at 22:20

