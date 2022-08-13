Jose Mourinho has brushed away suggestions that his Roma side will compete for the 2022/23 Serie A title, insisting that their target remains improving on last season’s sixth-place finish.

The capital club have had an impressive summer transfer window, strengthening their squad with the arrivals of Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum and Nemanja Matic.

That business, coming off the back of last season’s Europa Conference League triumph, has led some pundits to tip the Giallorossi to fight for their first title since 2000/01.

However, talk of a Scudetto challenge left Mourinho irritated as he faced the media ahead of his side’s opening league game at Salernitana on Sunday.

“We will try to improve on sixth place, but it amazes me how much people talk about us, unlike the others,” Mourinho said.

“For you, Roma is a contender for the Scudetto, but only Sampdoria and Lecce have spent less than us.

“Inter and Milan were a good distance away from us and they have improved their squads. There is so much noise around us. Lazio spent €39m – are they also contenders?

“Something unreal is being said about us. Our Scudetto, which we already won, was the love of the fans.

“We have never spoken about the title, we have never spoken about massive investments, but only about time.”

Roma have spent just €7m on transfer fees this summer, on Lille right-back Zeki Celik.

Dybala, Matic and goalkeeper Mile Svilar were brought in on free transfers, while Wjnaldum arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on loan with the option to buy.

However, Mourinho still isn’t fully content.

“The club must be applauded for this transfer window. But if they ask me if I need more players to have a season without fear, I would say yes,” he said.

“The market isn’t closed, unfortunately. The season starts and we play three or four games before the market closes, obviously that is something I don’t like.

“Frustration is too strong a term. We have signed five players who are useful for the improvement of our squad.

“[Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Jordan] Veretout, who were two starters, have left, but to say I’m frustrated would be too much.

“We’ve signed five players for €7m, and five players of this quality for €7m; something very good has been done.”

