Torino - AC Milan

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 30.10.2022
Torino
Not started
-
-
AC Milan
Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
InternazionaleINT
1280424
10
TorinoTOR
1142514
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

22/10/2022 at 22:20

