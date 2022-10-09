Torino - Empoli

Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 09.10.2022
Torino
Not started
-
-
Empoli
Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

Empoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
UdineseUDI
861119
4
SS LazioLAZ
852117
5
AC MilanMIL
852117
10
TorinoTOR
831410
15
EmpoliEMP
81437
