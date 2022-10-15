Torino - Juventus

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
972023
2
AtalantaATA
963021
3
SS LazioLAZ
962120
4
UdineseUDI
962120
5
AC MilanMIL
962120
8
JuventusJUV
934213
10
TorinoTOR
932411
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Smalling, Dybala score as Roma battle past 10-man Lecce

09/10/2022 at 21:02

Serie A

Diaz & Tomori score as Milan inflict defeat on woeful Juventus

08/10/2022 at 22:24

Related matches

Empoli
-
-
Monza
15/10
Atalanta
-
-
Sassuolo
15/10
Internazionale
-
-
Salernitana
16/10
Spezia
-
-
Cremonese
16/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Torino and Juventus with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Torino and Juventus news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.