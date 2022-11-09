Torino - Sampdoria

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
3-5-2
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

Sampdoria

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
14122038
2
AC MilanMIL
1493230
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
AtalantaATA
1383227
5
JuventusJUV
1374225
10
TorinoTOR
1352617
19
SampdoriaSAM
131396
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Napoli claim 10th straight Serie A win to go nine points clear

an hour ago

Serie A

Rabiot and Fagioli on target as Juventus power past Inter

Yesterday at 22:59

Related matches

Cremonese
0
0
AC Milan
49'
Lecce
-
-
Atalanta
09/11
Sassuolo
-
-
AS Roma
09/11
Fiorentina
-
-
Salernitana
09/11

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Torino and Sampdoria with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 9 November 2022.

Catch the latest Torino and Sampdoria news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.