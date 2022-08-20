Torino - SS Lazio

Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 20.08.2022
Torino
Not started
-
-
SS Lazio
Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino
SS Lazio
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

SS Lazio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
11003
2
JuventusJUV
11003
3
AC MilanMIL
11003
4
AtalantaATA
11003
5
FiorentinaFIO
11003
6
SS LazioLAZ
11003
6
TorinoTOR
11003
