AC Milan remain six points behind Serie A leaders Napoli following a shock 2-1 defeat to Torino.

Stefano Pioli’s side conceded twice in two first-half minutes through Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk goals before Junior Messias halved the deficit after the break to give Milan hope. But Ivan Juric’s side held on for a memorable win.

Rafael Leao spurned a gilt-edged chance to give Milan an early lead, a moment the visitors would be left to rue later in the half as they conceded twice in as many minutes.

From a free-kick, the ball was whipped in and Djidji’s glancing header nestled in the bottom corner. Milan had barely caught their breath when the Granata struck again, Miranchuk’s angled drive leaving stand-in goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu no chance.

Pioli made a triple substitution at the break, introducing Charles Ketelaere, Ante Rebic and Serginio Dest. It was the latter of three who made the biggest impact, going close with a rifled shot from distance that drifted just over.

Torino continued to cause Milan trouble at set-pieces and the Rossoneri were fortunate not to be further behind with Alessandro Buongiorno failing to hit the target with a couple of headed efforts.

The hosts were the makers of their own undoing as Messias halved the deficit in the 67th-minute. Goalkeeper Sergej Milinkovic-Savic raced off his line and got in the way of his defender Buongirono, giving Messias an empty net to slot the ball into. It was Milan's first and only shot on target, and it arguably shouldn't have counted. Juric was left incensed, believing that Messias committed a foul, and was sent to the stands shortly after.

However, Milan – who remain third, a point behind Atalanta - failed to build on that goal, and Torino were relatively comfortable as they claimed the win that moves them into the top half of the table.

TALKING POINT - Three dropped points for Milan

Milan’s defence hasn’t exactly been leaking goals of late but keeping just one clean sheet in eight games is asking a lot of your attack. Tonight, with Leao in such wasteful mood, the Rossoneri just didn’t have enough firepower to find a way back into the game.

An uncharacteristic display on the road means their 17 away game unbeaten streak in Serie A is finally over. As a result, Milan were unable to close the gap on the in-form Napoli, who are only growing in confidence following a 4-0 win over Sassuolo.

Pioli's side have little time to feel sorry for themselves, however. On Wednesday they host RB Salzburg, requiring at least a point to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Aleksei Miranchuk (Torino)

Took his goal expertly, ultimately putting the game beyond Milan's reach. A fine game where he defended from the front and led the line superbly.

PLAYER RATINGS

Torino: Milinkovic-Savic 5, Djidji 7, Schuurs 6, Buongiorno 6, Singo 6, Lukic 7, Ricci 7, Lazaro 7, Vlasic 7, Mirancuk 8*, Pellegri 7.. subs: Rodriguez 5, Zima N/A, Adopo N/A, Karamoh 5, Linetty N/A.

AC Milan: Tatarusanu 5, Kalulu 5, Gabbia 5, Tomori 5, Hernandez 6, Tonali 6, Pobega 5, Messias 6, Diaz 5, Leao 4, Origi 4.. subs: Dest 6, Bennacer 5, De Ketelaere 5, Giroud N/A, Rebic 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

5’ - GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR LEAO! Diaz sets Leao up on a plate and it looks for all the world that the Portugal international is about to put Milan ahead but scuffs it horribly wide! What a miss!

35’ - GOAL! TORINO 1-0 AC MILAN (KOFFI DJIDJI): Djidji opens the scoring with a glancing header from a whipped free-kick delivered from the left flank! It's his first goal for Torino! Milan's defending non-existent!

37’ - GOAL! TORINO 2-0 AC MILAN (ALEKSEI MIRANCHUK): Would you believe it, Torino double their lead! Two goals in as many minutes! A long ball delivered from the goalkeeper is flicked on and Mirancuk drills it past Tararusanu from the angle!

67’ - TORINO 1-2 AC MILAN (JUNIOR MESSIAS): A mix-up at the back gifts Milan a way back into the game! Racing off his line, Torino goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic gets in the way of his defender Buongiorno and it allows Messias an empty net to slot the ball into!

KEY STATS

AC Milan have lost a Serie A away game after 17 away matches without a single defeat (W12 D5), stopping the longest open run in the big five European Leagues.

