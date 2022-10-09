Udinese - Atalanta

Serie A / Matchday 9
Dacia Arena / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/udinese/teamcenter.shtml
Udinese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-4-3
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Udinese

Atalanta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
UdineseUDI
861119
4
SS LazioLAZ
852117
5
AC MilanMIL
852117
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Juventus roll past Bologna with Kostic, Vlahovic and Milik on target

02/10/2022 at 22:40

Serie A

Milan battle past Empoli after four late goals in wild finish

01/10/2022 at 21:06

Related matches

Sassuolo
0
0
Internazionale
32'
AC Milan
-
-
Juventus
17:00
Bologna
-
-
Sampdoria
19:45
Torino
-
-
Empoli
09/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Udinese and Atalanta with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Udinese and Atalanta news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.