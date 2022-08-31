Udinese - Fiorentina

Serie A / Matchday 4
Dacia Arena / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/udinese/teamcenter.shtml
Udinese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Lineups

Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Udinese
Udinese
3-5-2
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Udinese

Fiorentina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
42208
2
NapoliNAP
32107
3
SS LazioLAZ
32107
4
AtalantaATA
32107
5
TorinoTOR
32107
9
FiorentinaFIO
31205
12
UdineseUDI
31114
Latest news

Serie A

Leao and Giroud goals send Milan top with win over Bologna

27/08/2022 at 21:15

Serie A

Juve and Roma share points as Abraham cancels out Vlahovic opener

27/08/2022 at 18:53

