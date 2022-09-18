Udinese - Internazionale

Serie A / Matchday 7
Dacia Arena / 18.09.2022
Udinese
Not started
-
-
Internazionale
Lineups

Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Udinese

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
642014
2
AtalantaATA
642014
3
AC MilanMIL
642014
4
UdineseUDI
641113
5
AS RomaROM
641113
6
InternazionaleINT
640212
Latest news

Serie A

Abraham fires Roma to victory over 10-man Empoli

12/09/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time

11/09/2022 at 21:22

