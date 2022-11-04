Udinese - Lecce

Serie A / Matchday 13
Dacia Arena / 04.11.2022
Udinese
Not started
-
-
Lecce
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Udinese
Lecce
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Udinese

Lecce

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AtalantaATA
1283127
3
AC MilanMIL
1282226
4
AS RomaROM
1281325
5
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
8
UdineseUDI
1264222
17
LecceLEC
121568
Follow the Serie A live Football match between Udinese and Lecce with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest Udinese and Lecce news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

