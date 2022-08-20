Udinese - Salernitana

Serie A / Matchday 2
Dacia Arena / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/udinese/teamcenter.shtml
Udinese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Udinese

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
11003
2
JuventusJUV
11003
3
AC MilanMIL
11003
4
AtalantaATA
11003
5
FiorentinaFIO
11003
15
SalernitanaSAL
10010
17
UdineseUDI
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Di Maria scores on his Serie A debut as Juventus beat Sassuolo in style

15/08/2022 at 20:58

Serie A

Rebic nets brace as Milan score four in season-opening win against Udinese

13/08/2022 at 19:02

Related matches

Torino
-
-
SS Lazio
20/08
Internazionale
-
-
Spezia
20/08
Sassuolo
-
-
Lecce
20/08
Napoli
-
-
Monza
21/08

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Udinese and Salernitana with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest Udinese and Salernitana news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.