Udinese - Torino

Serie A / Matchday 11
Dacia Arena / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/udinese/teamcenter.shtml
Udinese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Lineups

Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Udinese

Torino

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AtalantaATA
1073024
3
AC MilanMIL
1072123
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
6
UdineseUDI
1063121
10
TorinoTOR
1032511
