Udinese’s brilliant start to the season continued as the Bianconeri made it five straight Serie A victories for the first time since 2017 with a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the Dacia Arena to go to the top of the table.

Prior to the fixture, Andrea Sottil’s Udinese side had won four straight league games and sat above Inter in the table going into a matchday for the first time since 2017.

However, Simone Inzaghi’s side struck first within five minutes as Nicolo Barella bent a superb free-kick into the top-left corner of the net from 20-yards out to score his second goal of the season.

Udinese, who looked the better side in possession, then found a deserved equaliser with a slice of good fortune in the 22nd minute, as Gerard Deulofeu’s free-kick found its way into Samir Handanovic’s net off the arm of Inter defender Milan Skriniar.

Then 10 minutes into the second half, Inter had the ball in the net through Edin Dzeko, but the forward’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Udinese had a big chance to win it with just over 15 minutes to play, but Gerard Deulofeu’s low strike towards the far post from inside the penalty area cannoned back off the post.

With six minutes to play, the Bianconeri put Udinese in front as Gerard Deulofeu’s corner delivery towards the near post was met by a powerful header by Jaka Bijol, whose effort flew past Handanovic in the Inter goal.

In injury time, Tolgay Arslan's powerful header sealed the three points and also gave Udinese their first win over Inter in the league for five years.

