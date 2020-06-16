Football

Serie B side Venezia halt training after positive COVID-19 test

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Italian second tier side Venezia have suspended training after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement.

The Serie B side, were are due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the three-month coronavirus stoppage, said the case was detected in the fifth round of testing of the squad on Friday.

"The team has gone into isolation pending the results of a new round of swab tests and to await further indications from the authorities," said the club.

Serie B is due to restart on Wednesday with a match between Ascoli and Cremonese which was postponed on Feb. 22 after the first Italian coronavirus cases were detected in the Lombardy region, where Cremonese are based.

The Italian season resumed on Friday with a Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Napoli. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

