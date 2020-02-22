LIVE

Pisa - Venezia

Serie B - 22 February 2020

Serie B – Follow the Football match between Pisa and Venezia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luca D'Angelo or Alessio Dionisi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Pisa and Venezia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pisa vs Venezia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

