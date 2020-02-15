LIVE

Venezia - Virtus Entella

Serie B - 15 February 2020

Serie B – Follow the Football match between Venezia and Virtus Entella live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alessio Dionisi or Roberto Boscaglia? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Venezia and Virtus Entella? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Venezia vs Virtus Entella. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

