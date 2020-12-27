Chievo Verona - Cittadella

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Chievo Verona and Cittadella with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Alfredo Aglietti or Roberto Venturato? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Chievo Verona and Cittadella news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Chievo Verona and Cittadella. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

