Cittadella
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    18:00
    02/03/21
    Stadio Piercesare Tombolato
    Pescara
    Serie B • Day 26
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Cittadella
    • Pescara
    • Odgaard
      90'
    • D'UrsoRosafio
      86'
    • BenedettiDonnarumma
      80'
    • DrudiCapone
      80'
    • GiannettiBocchetti
      80'
    • ProiaIori
      66'
    • TavernelliBeretta
      65'
    • Scognamiglio
      65'
    • MaistroPepin
      64'
    • BusellatoMemushaj
      64'
    • Maistro
      56'
    • Perticone
      51'
    • 1st Half
    • Cittadella
    • Pescara
    • Camigliano
      35'
    • Benedetti
      31'
    • BalzanoBellanova
      30'
    • Busellato
      24'
