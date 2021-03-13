Pordenone - Pescara

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pordenone and Pescara with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 13 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Attilio Tesser or Gianluca Grassadonia? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Pordenone and Pescara news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Pordenone and Pescara. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

