Virtus Entella - Pordenone

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Virtus Entella and Pordenone with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vincenzo Vivarini or Attilio Tesser? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Virtus Entella and Pordenone news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Virtus Entella and Pordenone. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

