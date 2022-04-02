Serie B / Matchday 32
Stadio Ciro Vigorito / 02.04.2022
Benevento
Not started
-
-
Pisa
Benevento - Pisa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
Pisa logo
Pisa
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Benevento

Pisa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
31178659
2
PisaPIS
311610558
3
MonzaMON
31169657
4
LecceLEC
311414356
5
BresciaBRE
311412554
6
BeneventoBEN
30149751
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Benevento and Pisa with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 2 April 2022.

Catch the latest Benevento and Pisa news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

