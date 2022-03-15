Serie B / Matchday 30
Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta / 15.03.2022
Alessandria
Rescheduled
-
-
Monza
Alessandria - Monza Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alessandria logo
Alessandria
Monza logo
Monza
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Alessandria

Monza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PisaPIS
291510455
2
LecceLEC
291412354
3
CremoneseCRE
29158653
4
BresciaBRE
291410552
5
MonzaMON
29149651
16
AlessandriaALE
29671625
