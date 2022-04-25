Serie B / Matchday 36
Stadio Ciro Vigorito / 25.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ternana/teamcenter.shtml
Ternana
Advertisement
Ad

Benevento - Ternana

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
Ternana logo
Ternana
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benevento

Ternana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
35199766
2
LecceLEC
351714465
3
MonzaMON
351810764
4
BeneventoBEN
35189863
5
PisaPIS
351712663
10
TernanaTER
351391348
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ascoli
-
-
Cittadella
25/04
Cosenza
-
-
Pordenone
25/04
Crotone
-
-
Cremonese
25/04
Alessandria
-
-
Reggina
25/04

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Benevento and Ternana with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 April 2022.

Catch the latest Benevento and Ternana news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.