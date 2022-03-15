Serie B / Matchday 30
Stadio Mario Rigamonti / 15.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brescia/teamcenter.shtml
Brescia
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Advertisement
Ad

Brescia - Benevento Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brescia logo
Brescia
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brescia

Benevento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PisaPIS
291510455
2
LecceLEC
291412354
3
CremoneseCRE
29158653
4
BresciaBRE
291410552
5
MonzaMON
29149651
6
BeneventoBEN
28148650
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Como
-
-
Ternana
15/03
Cittadella
-
-
Reggina
15/03
Cosenza
-
-
Lecce
15/03
Crotone
-
-
Frosinone
15/03

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Brescia and Benevento with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 15 March 2022.

Catch the latest Brescia and Benevento news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.