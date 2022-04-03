Serie B / Matchday 32
Stadio Mario Rigamonti / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brescia/teamcenter.shtml
Brescia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vicenza/teamcenter.shtml
LR Vicenza
Brescia - LR Vicenza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brescia logo
Brescia
LR Vicenza logo
LR Vicenza
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brescia

LR Vicenza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
32179660
2
LecceLEC
321514359
3
PisaPIS
321610658
4
MonzaMON
31169657
5
BresciaBRE
311412554
18
LR VicenzaVIC
31661924
