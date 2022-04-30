Serie B / Matchday 37
Stadio Piercesare Tombolato / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brescia/teamcenter.shtml
Brescia
Advertisement
Ad

Cittadella - Brescia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
Brescia logo
Brescia
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cittadella

Brescia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
361814468
2
CremoneseCRE
36199866
3
MonzaMON
361810864
4
PisaPIS
361712763
5
BresciaBRE
361615563
11
CittadellaCIT
3612131149
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

LR Vicenza
-
-
Lecce
30/04
SPAL
-
-
Frosinone
30/04
Parma
-
-
Alessandria
30/04
Monza
-
-
Benevento
30/04

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cittadella and Brescia with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Cittadella and Brescia news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.