Serie B / Matchday 32
Giuseppe Sinigaglia / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/como/teamcenter.shtml
Como
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monza/teamcenter.shtml
Monza
Como - Monza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Como logo
Como
Monza logo
Monza
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Como

Monza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
32179660
2
LecceLEC
321514359
3
PisaPIS
321610658
4
MonzaMON
31169657
5
BresciaBRE
311412554
14
ComoCOM
31914841
