Serie B / Matchday 28
Stadio San Vito-Gigi Marulla / 14.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cosenza/teamcenter.shtml
Cosenza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Advertisement
Ad

Cosenza - Benevento

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cosenza logo
Cosenza
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Cosenza

Benevento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
341714365
2
MonzaMON
34189763
3
CremoneseCRE
34189763
4
BresciaBRE
341613561
5
BeneventoBEN
33179760
17
CosenzaCOS
335101825
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Crotone
0
0
Alessandria
Perugia
1
1
Lecce
Ascoli
1
1
Frosinone
LR Vicenza
3
1
Ternana

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cosenza and Benevento with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 April 2022.

Catch the latest Cosenza and Benevento news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.