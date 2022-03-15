Serie B / Matchday 30
Stadio San Vito-Gigi Marulla / 15.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cosenza/teamcenter.shtml
Cosenza
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Cosenza - Lecce Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cosenza logo
Cosenza
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Cosenza

Lecce

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PisaPIS
291510455
2
LecceLEC
291412354
3
CremoneseCRE
29158653
4
BresciaBRE
291410552
5
MonzaMON
29149651
17
CosenzaCOS
28581523
