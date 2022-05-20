Serie B / Matchday 2
Stadio San Vito-Gigi Marulla / 20.05.2022
Cosenza
Not started
-
-
LR Vicenza
Cosenza - LR Vicenza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cosenza logo
Cosenza
LR Vicenza logo
LR Vicenza
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cosenza

LR Vicenza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
381914571
2
CremoneseCRE
38209969
3
PisaPIS
381813767
4
MonzaMON
381910967
5
BresciaBRE
381715666
16
CosenzaCOS
388111935
17
LR VicenzaVIC
38972234
