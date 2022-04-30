Serie B / Matchday 37
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ascoli/teamcenter.shtml
Ascoli
Cremonese - Ascoli

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cremonese logo
Cremonese
Ascoli logo
Ascoli
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cremonese

Ascoli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
361814468
2
CremoneseCRE
36199866
3
MonzaMON
361810864
4
PisaPIS
361712763
5
BresciaBRE
361615563
7
AscoliASC
361781159
