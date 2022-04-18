Serie B / Matchday 35
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 18.04.2022
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
Cosenza
Cremonese - Cosenza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cremonese logo
Cremonese
Cosenza logo
Cosenza
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cremonese

Cosenza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
341714365
2
MonzaMON
34189763
3
CremoneseCRE
34189763
4
BresciaBRE
341613561
5
BeneventoBEN
34179860
17
CosenzaCOS
346101828
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cremonese and Cosenza with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 April 2022.

