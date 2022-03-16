Serie B / Matchday 30
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 16.03.2022
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
Pordenone
Cremonese - Pordenone Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cremonese logo
Cremonese
Pordenone logo
Pordenone
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cremonese

Pordenone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PisaPIS
291510455
2
LecceLEC
301413355
3
BresciaBRE
301510555
4
CremoneseCRE
29158653
5
MonzaMON
29149651
20
PordenonePOR
29272013
