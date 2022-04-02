Serie B / Matchday 32
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reggina/teamcenter.shtml
Reggina
Advertisement
Ad

Cremonese - Reggina

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cremonese logo
Cremonese
Reggina logo
Reggina
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cremonese

Reggina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
31178659
2
PisaPIS
311610558
3
MonzaMON
31169657
4
LecceLEC
311414356
5
BresciaBRE
311412554
11
RegginaREG
311271243
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cittadella
-
-
Ternana
02/04
Cosenza
-
-
Parma
02/04
Alessandria
-
-
SPAL
02/04
Lecce
-
-
Frosinone
02/04

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Cremonese and Reggina with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 2 April 2022.

Catch the latest Cremonese and Reggina news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.