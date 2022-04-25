Serie B / Matchday 36
Stadio Ezio Scida / 25.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crotone/teamcenter.shtml
Crotone
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Crotone - Cremonese

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crotone logo
Crotone jersey
Crotone
Cremonese logo
Cremonese
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Crotone

Cremonese

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
35199766
2
LecceLEC
351714465
3
MonzaMON
351810764
4
BeneventoBEN
35189863
5
PisaPIS
351712663
19
CrotoneCRO
353131922
