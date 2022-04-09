Serie B / Matchday 34
Stadio Benito Stirpe / 09.04.2022
Frosinone
Not started
-
-
Cremonese
Frosinone - Cremonese

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Frosinone logo
Frosinone jersey
Frosinone
Cremonese logo
Cremonese
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Frosinone

Cremonese

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
33189663
2
LecceLEC
331614362
3
MonzaMON
33179760
4
PisaPIS
331611659
5
BresciaBRE
331513558
8
FrosinoneFRO
331312851
