Serie B / Matchday 29
Stadio Via del Mare / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brescia/teamcenter.shtml
Brescia
Advertisement
Ad

Lecce - Brescia Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
Brescia logo
Brescia
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lecce

Brescia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
28158553
2
LecceLEC
281411353
3
PisaPIS
281410452
4
BresciaBRE
28149551
5
MonzaMON
28139648
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Parma
-
-
Cittadella
19:30
Reggina
-
-
Perugia
12/03
Ternana
-
-
Cosenza
12/03
Monza
-
-
LR Vicenza
12/03

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Lecce and Brescia with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Lecce and Brescia news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.