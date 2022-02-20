Lecce - Crotone

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Lecce and Crotone with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 20 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marco Baroni or Francesco Modesto? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Lecce and Crotone news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Lecce and Crotone. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

