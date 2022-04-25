Serie B / Matchday 36
Stadio Via del Mare / 25.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Advertisement
Ad

Lecce - Pisa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
Pisa logo
Pisa
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lecce

Pisa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
35199766
2
LecceLEC
351714465
3
MonzaMON
351810764
4
BeneventoBEN
35189863
5
PisaPIS
351712663
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ascoli
-
-
Cittadella
25/04
Cosenza
-
-
Pordenone
25/04
Crotone
-
-
Cremonese
25/04
Alessandria
-
-
Reggina
25/04

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Lecce and Pisa with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 25 April 2022.

Catch the latest Lecce and Pisa news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.