Serie B / Matchday 35
U-Power Stadium / 18.04.2022
Monza
Not started
-
-
Brescia
Monza - Brescia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monza logo
Monza
Brescia logo
Brescia
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Monza

Brescia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
341714365
2
MonzaMON
34189763
3
CremoneseCRE
34189763
4
BresciaBRE
341613561
5
BeneventoBEN
34179860
