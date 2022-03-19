Serie B / Matchday 31
U-Power Stadium / 19.03.2022
Monza
Not started
-
-
Crotone
Monza - Crotone Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Monza

Crotone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
30168656
2
LecceLEC
301413355
3
PisaPIS
301510555
4
MonzaMON
30159654
5
BresciaBRE
301411553
19
CrotoneCRO
303101719
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Monza and Crotone with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 19 March 2022.

