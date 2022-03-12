Serie B / Matchday 29
U-Power Stadium / 12.03.2022
Monza
Rescheduled
-
-
LR Vicenza
Monza - LR Vicenza Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monza logo
Monza
LR Vicenza logo
LR Vicenza
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Monza

LR Vicenza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
28158553
2
LecceLEC
281411353
3
PisaPIS
281410452
4
BresciaBRE
28149551
5
MonzaMON
28139648
18
LR VicenzaVIC
28561721
