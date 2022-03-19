Serie B / Matchday 31
Stadio Ennio Tardini / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/parma/teamcenter.shtml
Parma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Parma - Lecce Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Parma

Lecce

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CremoneseCRE
30168656
2
LecceLEC
301413355
3
PisaPIS
301510555
4
MonzaMON
30159654
5
BresciaBRE
301411553
12
ParmaPAR
30814838
