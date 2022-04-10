Serie B / Matchday 34
Stadio Renato Curi / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/perugia/teamcenter.shtml
Perugia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Perugia - Pisa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Perugia logo
Perugia
Pisa logo
Pisa
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Perugia

Pisa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LecceLEC
341714365
2
CremoneseCRE
34189763
3
MonzaMON
33179760
4
PisaPIS
331611659
5
BresciaBRE
331513558
9
PerugiaPER
331115748
